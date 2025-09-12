FORT PIERCE, Fla.(WSVN)– Day two of the trial for the man who officials say attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump in 2024.

The second day focused on experts and law enforcement, as the prosecution tried to lay out an exact timeline of events for what happened.

FBI agents and forensic experts who collected photos and evidence, attempted too recreate the events of that day for the judge.

For a fifth day, Ryan Routh, the defendant, acting as his own lawyer, entered the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce in jacket and tie, conducted brief cross examinations Friday.

Routh is accused of the attempted assassination of then presidential candidate Donald Trump, an action that could put him behind bars for life.

Despite the circumstances, Routh has chosen to not use a lawyer and continue to represent himself.

U.S. attorneys say the 59-year-old Routh was positioned along the sixth hole of the Trump International Golf Course, while then now President Trump was at the fifth, around 12 minutes away.

Secret Service agent Robert Furcano told the court that he spotted Ruth’s face in the bushes and then the gun pointing directly at him through the fence.

The jury of seven women and five men heard Friday from the deputy who first crawled into the brush to find the gun, two bags, and a camera tied to the fence.

Sergeant Kenneth May said he worried that the bag could possibly contain explosives.

Palm Beach County officials were able to x-ray the items in their exact spot in the bush and determined them safe.

Routh had very few questions for Friday’s witnesses, telling Judge Aileen Cannon, “I’m very simple-minded, yes.”

One witness, a FBI forensic expert did a recreation of the whole golf course and measured every detail for where he would have been.

When the time came for Routh to cross-examine her, he asked if the rifle that was sticking through the fence had been fired, to which she replied, that it is simply not her expertise.

For some of the other witnesses, Routh had no questions at all.