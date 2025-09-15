CNN) — As the federal criminal trial for Ryan Routh enters its second week, the man charged with trying to assassinate then-candidate Donald Trump last year is getting closer to calling his first witness.

The US attorneys prosecuting Routh expect to rest their case by the end of the week, and Judge Aileen Cannon has told Routh to have his witnesses ready to take the stand starting Friday. Routh, dressed in civilian clothes in court, has chosen to represent himself as he faces life in prison.

Routh is expected to call at least four witnesses, including a family member and former Marine sniper who test-fired the SKS Soviet-made rifle found at the scene of Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on September 15, 2024.

Routh faces five charges, including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, possessing a firearm and ammunition as a felon, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Authorities say the 59-year-old Routh created a “sniper’s nest” near the sixth hole of the Trump International Golf Club and was camped out at least 10 hours waiting to fire upon Trump. A Secret Service agent says he spotted Routh and the barrel of his rifle poking through the fence when Trump was one hole away.

Prosecutors have argued that Routh “made the choice to assassinate” Trump in a plot that was “carefully crafted and deadly serious.” The government cited numerous aliases Routh had allegedly used, as well as the discovery of a “gear list” Routh allegedly wrote. It was a list of reminders, including “diapers” and “spray self with bug spray.”

In the first two days of testimony, prosecutors called 13 witnesses. The trial is moving at a much faster clip than expected, given that Routh is representing himself and has spent just minutes cross-examining the government’s witnesses. In fact, prosecutors “ran out of witnesses” on Friday and court was forced to end early.

Routh got off to a rocky start just minutes into his opening statement. As he rambled about genocide and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler, Cannon interrupted him, warning she has “limited patience” and he was “not to make a mockery of this courtroom.” Moments later, she cut him off. “All right, Mr Routh, that will conclude your opening statement.” He apologized and took his seat.

The government’s first witness, Secret Service agent Robert Fercano, described being just 5 feet away from Routh at the golf course, telling the jury how Routh “smiled” and “groaned” before fleeing.

Routh began his brief cross-examination of Fercano, who now works for the Department of Homeland Security, by saying, “Good to see you, sir. Is it good to be alive? I’m sure your family is happy you’re alive and well.”

Eyewitness Tommy McGee also testified for the government. He told the jury he saw a “frantic and disheveled” man leaving the scene and decided to follow him. He took pictures of the man’s black Nissan Xterra and wrote down his license plate number. McGee alerted authorities, who stopped Routh’s car about 45 minutes north on Highway 95. McGee later was brought to the scene to ID Routh.

On cross-examination, Routh told McGee, “You’re a good man. You’re my hero. You’re an American hero.”

He then asked, “Are you a Trump supporter?” which was stricken from record.

FBI agent Catherine Rose offered the jury a firsthand look at what investigators say they found at Routh’s perch in the bushes. Prosecutors had Rose show the jury the rifle, magazine, single bullet allegedly found in the chamber, bungee cords, rifle scope, and black tape used to attach the scope to the rifle. She also showed the jury backpacks and two heavy metal plates that were inside them, which authorities say Routh was using to protect himself from any incoming fire. Rose also showed the GoPro-style camera aimed at the sixth hole.

At times, Cannon has struggled to communicate with Routh, noting after he offered his opinion or pushback that “there was no clear objection.”

When Routh asked Rose about the tape on the rifle on cross-examination, she asked to review the photo again. Routh responded, “If you’re asking me, I don’t have it.”

Cannon stepped in and asked the prosecution to provide the photo to Routh and the witness, which the prosecution did.

