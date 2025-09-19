FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WSVN) —The trial for the man accused of trying to assassinate then-presidential candidate Donald Trump last year continues with prosecutors expected to rest their case Friday.

For more than a week, law enforcement, experts and others have described an elaborate plan by suspect Ryan Routh to travel to West Palm Beach, find Trump, and shoot him.

Friday, the prosecution continues with its 38th and final witness, FBI Supervisory Special Agent Kimberly McGreevy.

Prosecutors are expected to use McGreevy’s testimony to solidify the case and place Ryan Routh at the Golf Club on the day of the attempted assassination, in addition to providing receipts of the locations Routh dined at, where he purchased supplies, text threads about buying the gun, and even where he parked his vehicle.

McGreevy said that Routh was conducting physical and electronic surveillance, essentially stalking the president in the days before he hid inside a shrubbery bush outside the Trump’s International Golf Course in Sept 2024.

FBI Special Agent Nicholas Schnelle said Thursday that the setup inside the bushes reminded him of Afghanistan because of how the gun was taped up high in a tree, with two antiballistic plates next to it, near the 14th hole.

Two law enforcement officers testified about Routh’s interest in Trump’s personal plane.

An FBI team found a piece of paper in Ruth’s home with the plane’s identifying N-number.

To which Routh, who is representing himself, posed the following question: “If a 5-year-old can look up that tail number, is that FBI special information?”

The agent replied that it is readily available.

A Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Detective also testified about a video of Ruth, sitting in the Palm Beach International Airport Atrium about a week before the assassination attempt, watching Trump’s plane take off.

Routh, cross-examining the detective, asked, “Is it illegal to take pictures of airplanes?”

Detective Kenny Smith replied, saying, “No. All that’s legal.”

Ryan Routh is expected to call his witnesses to the stand, but it’s unclear if it’ll actually happen, as they’re mostly character witnesses.

