FORT MYERS, Florida (WBBH) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed keeping manatees under a threatened species classification, which has sparked controversy as environmentalists argue they should be classified as endangered.

Florida manatees used to be classified as endangered species, which can get more protection. But, in 2017 they were reclassified as threatened.

The new proposed rule said there are many initiatives to manage the species including efforts to improve water quality and restore seagrass.

State and federal wildlife leaders even fed lettuce to manatees in areas without seagrass after 2021, which was a historically deadly year for them.

Manatees face the threat of getting hit by boats and red tide, but the proposed rule pointed to work like restoring springs and local speed zones.

Billy Brooks, biologist with Florida Fish & Wildlife says we can all do our part to help keep manatees safe.

“Heed the slow speed and the no wake zones, they’re hard to see. Even though they’re a big animal, their bodies are almost entirely underwater. So we always recommend wearing polarized sunglasses.”

Brooks also mentioned that the conservation program for the Florida manatees is probably one of the largest for any protected species. Partnerships range between federal agencies, state agencies, local governments and conservations organizations.

Brooks reminds us all to not feed manatees and to simply let them be. Feeding manatees can change their natural behaviors and become more accustomed to approaching humans.

There will be a public hearing to talk about the proposed rule on classification February 26th.

For more information and to sign up to be a part of the conversation, visit: fws.gov/project/manatee-virtual-public-hearing

