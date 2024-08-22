MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A proposed project to build golf courses over parts of Jonathan Dickinson State Park has sparked considerable backlash from residents and conservationists who fear it could destroy the state’s natural beauty and the wildlife that calls it home.

The project has raised concerns among local cyclists like Normand Berube and his group, the Turbo Turtles, who ride through the park five days a week.

“Halfway through the trail they can stop, they can hear the birds,” Berube said.

Shawna Williams, who leads the trail-maintenance group Club Scrub, also had concerns.

“We have thousands of people that come here,” she noted. “This will all be gone. You will not see the scrub.”

Williams added that the park’s unique scrub habitat, home to species like the gopher tortoise and the Florida scrub-jay, would be at risk.

The Florida Wildlife Federation also voiced strong opposition to the plan.

“A golf course going in would clear cut that entire habitat for the wildlife that call this home,” said Casey Darling Kniffin of the Federation.

While the Department of Environmental Protection’s draft plan states that avoiding sensitive habitats will be a priority in the design of the proposed facilities, conservation biologist Benji Studt remains skeptical.

“From my reading and my understanding, [the proposal] deviates pretty significantly from their mission and from what makes these places so loved,” he said.

Further complicating the issue is the closeness of the posed golf course to the Loxahatchee River, the last scenic and natural river in Florida. Jim Moir, the Indian Riverkeeper, warned of the potential environmental damage.

“The herbicides that are required for a golf course would be terrible for this kind of fragile environment,” he said.

Local business owners like Heather Anderson are also worried about the economic impact on the community.

“The trails go away and some of our livelihood goes away,” said Anderson, who runs a bike shop that depends on park visitors.

In response to the controversy, a petition on Change.org to stop the plan has already garnered more than 30,000 signatures.

