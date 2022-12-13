NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — A Southwest Florida homeowner wasn’t the only one doing a double take when they got a slithery surprise in his backyard, but he sought a couple of professionals uniquely qualified to handle the uninvited guest.

Professional snake wranglers Rhett and Taylor Stanberry are used to coming up across large reptiles, but the duo weren’t quite prepared for the size of the scaly intruder that had wandered into a property in Naples and made it its home.

Video captured the snake hissing and lunging at one of the snake handlers.

“That is one of the fattest – that’s a pet snake, so I’m going to – I didn’t even think it was real,” one of the wranglers is heard saying in cellphone video of the snake.

The couple said they got a phone call alerting them to a snake while they were out fishing.

At first, Rhett said, he thought the large reptile was an invasive python, but that was not the case.

“That is the fattest boa constrictor I have ever seen,” said Rhett.

It was a large albino boa constrictor.

“Look at him being defensive,” Rhett is heard saying in cellphone video.

The couple eventually managed to get the big reptile into a bag and bring it back to their facility for measuring.

“Oh, my gosh, that thing is huge,” said Rhett during the drive there. “I think it’s longer than 6 feet. I think it’s probably close to – ’cause you when I was holding it and there was still on the ground?”

“I don’t think it’s that long,” said Taylor.

“I think it’s, like, close to 8 feet,” said Rhett.

“That boa is not 8 feet,” said Taylor. “You’re not that tall.”

After some bickering over sizes, the boa was back at their place, where it was weighed.

“This snake is 52 pounds. That is a big boa,” said Taylor.

They also measured the reptile.

“Nine feet. A hundred and 13 inches, so 9 feet, five inches,” said Taylor.

The couple think the snake was likely kept as a pet and released when it got too large, or it may have been lost during a hurricane like this past season’s Ian that struck the Southwest coast.

“Tay just got her out to rinse her off, and we’re going to look at her, give her an examination,” said Rhett. “What a gorgeous snake. She is very defensive, so Taylor is gently holding her behind the neck.”

The giant albino boa is currently at the couple’s facility, along with other exotic rescues.

