Delray Beach, FLA.(WSVN)– State officials are back out at a South Florida crosswalk to repaint it.

The Florida Department of Transportation was out covering the rainbow artwork on Northeast 1st Street and 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach overnight.

Some city leaders call it a botched job covering up the rainbow that had been there.

This removal is part of the state’s efforts to remove rainbow crosswalks and intersections painted over with other art.

Residents on social media here in Delray had described wet black paint not adhering to the roadway because of the rain.

City leaders are not happy about that as well or about this in general, but then seeing the streaks and all of the black paint that was out here roughly 24 hours ago, made them even less thrilled, so now crews are back out fixing the mess.

Key West, is one other city that already removed there, four in Fort Lauderdale, according to the state, that have to go. Only one of which is related to the LGBTQ community.

City leaders spoke in the situation expressing their displeasure.

“So the FDOT came in last night without a work permit into our city streets that we own and maintain and created a liability in an unsafe condition that we now have to deal with,” said Delray Beach Vice Mayor Rob Lang. “We are having an emergency meeting tonight to clean up their mess, and you could even see out here some of the pride flags remain here in some of the grassy areas along the intersection.”

There are several other cities across Florida facing similar changes, Fort Lauderdale being one of those, but the city of Fort Lauderdale says that they plan to fight it.

