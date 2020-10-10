Previously reported data from private lab delays Florida’s COVID-19 report

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health did not report new COVID-19 cases on Saturday due to previously reported data from a private lab, officials said.

According to officials, FDOH on Friday received approximately 400,000 previously reported COVID-19 test results from Helix Laboratory, a private lab that is not affiliated with the state.

The large data file and the need to de-duplicate hundreds of thousands of test results prevented the department’s automatic reporting system from processing Friday’s results, officials said.

Officials said state epidemiologists are working to reconcile the data, and the daily report is expected to resume on Sunday.

Officials stressed that this reporting issue is unrelated to notifying patients of their results.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

