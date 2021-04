(WSVN) - Power has been restored in the Lower Keys.

Some 30,000 customers lost electricity after a 32-foot sailboat hit transmission lines near the south side of the Seven Mile Bridge, Monday morning.

Crews were able to safely remove those on board.

The boat was secured to the bridge until plans can be made to remove it at a later date.

