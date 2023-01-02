ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Ferris wheel failure in Central Florida left more than 60 people stuck on New Year’s Eve.

The Wheel at the ICON Park in Orlando stopped moving with the riders on board due to a power failure at around 6:20 p.m., Saturday.

Sparks went flying from the 400-foot ride during the outage.

The power failure and evacuations come over 10 months after 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from the park’s Free Fall ride.

Orange County Fire Rescue crews worked for hours to get everyone down safely before midnight.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

