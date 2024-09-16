BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to a potential security threat at a Palm Beach County mall earlier this weekend, but they said it turned out to be a swatting call.

Distraught shoppers were seen walked out to a heavy police presence in the parking lot of the Town Center at Boca Raton, Saturday afternoon.

“We had no idea what was going on, walked out and just saw tons of cops and tons of cars and lights,” said shopper Hayley Johnson.

Shoppers Haley and Dawn Johnson said it wasn’t until they spoke with the news that they realized there was a security threat.

“It would have been nice if somebody said anything, ’cause we were just walking around Macy’s, shopping away,” said Dawn. “Nobody said a word.”

Boca Raton Police said they received a threat from a caller who claimed they were parked on the north side of the mall with guns and bombs and a “desire to kill.”

Police ordered the mall evacuated at 5 p.m. as a precaution.

Those working inside said they were asked to follow lockdown protocols.

Lots of panicking and people just trying to leave the mall, running out,” said sales associate Taha Yaagoubi.

“Until the cops started showing up, then we noticed that the stores were closing and that the people were locking their doors and, in fact, shutting the lights off, leaving,” said sales associate Steven Low.

A section of the parking lot was taped off while police investigated. Shoppers had to wait for several hours to pick up their cars.

Investigators said a popular Twitch user by the name of “Clix” was detained during the investigation, and he assisted them by providing them with information.

“Clix,” whose real name is Cody Conrod, told them he believed the threat may have come from one of his viewers as he livestreamed inside the mall.

The car that was a focus of the investigation had been rented by Conrod.

The mall remained closed for the rest of the evening,

Workers inside Town Center said they hope the person behind the scare comes forward.

“Hopefully they see repercussions, because there’s a lot of resources being put to use for something like this,” said Low.

Detectives determined the threat was a swatting call and are still searching for the person responsible.

