LANTANA, Fla. (WSVN) — An elderly man in Palm Beach County left a note in his mailbox that led to the arrest of his abusive caretaker. The note was short, but the message was urgent: Call the police.

The 81-year-old victim, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, said he suffered abuse at the hands of his former live-in caretaker, 61-year-old Denise Williams.

“She almost violently grabbed my hand, and finally I couldn’t stand the pain, because she was really squeezing it hard,” he said. “And every month, every day, she got a little bit worse.”

Things came to a head last week when, the victim said, Williams started yelling at him over the state of his bathroom, so he tried calling 911.

“She jumped on my chest. I was laying down, trying to get my phone, and she just jumped on my chest and started grabbing at my phone,” he said. “And she finally got it. Scratched me, as you saw.”

He said Williams made sure he couldn’t call for help.

“Then she grabbed my phone and the two house phones, the landline phones, and my car keys, dumped them in a room and locked the door,” the victim said.

But this determined man refused to give up.

“So I wrote the little note, put it in the mailbox,” he said.

Help came from an unexpected place. A postal worker spotted the note and called police.

The victim said he’s forever grateful the postal worker took action.

“I wrote a little note saying, ‘Thank you very much for Monday,'” he said.

Lantana Police said Williams was found at a nearby gas station with the victim’s debit card and checkbook. She’s now in the Palm Beach County Jail on a list of charges, including robbery and battery on an elderly victim.

The 81-year-old said that he is now on his own and searching for a new caretaker.

