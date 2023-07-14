United States Postal Service drivers in Florida are facing grueling conditions as they navigate the sweltering summer heat without air conditioning in their trucks.

“We’ve been struggling,” said a Florida postal worker. “You know, sweating — a drink of water trying to stay cool but its a struggle every day.”

The lack of air conditioning in postal trucks has become a significant concern, after an incident in Texas where a postal carrier lost their life while on the job due to the blistering heat.

“It’s 98 degrees, heat index about 115. Add another 10 for the inside of the truck — 125 degrees,” continued the truck driver.

In response to the death of the truck driver in Texas, Congress has stepped in to address the issue, demanding immediate action to protect postal workers from hazardous working conditions.

Congressional representatives have called for earlier start times for mail delivery routes and the implementation of new trucks equipped with air conditioning systems.

Efforts to address this urgent matter are already underway, with plans for the arrival of new trucks expected by late next year.

The rollout of the updated fleet will take time and it is anticipated that it will be a gradual process before all postal drivers in Florida have access to air-conditioned vehicles.

