KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible vintage explosive device washed ashore in Key West.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office dispatched their bomb squad to the scene, located on the west end of Smathers Beach, Monday morning, closing off a small part of the area to ensure public safety.

The device was safely removed, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.