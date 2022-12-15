ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — A possible tornado tore through a city near Tampa, which caused trees to snap and ripped several buildings apart, as nasty weather sweeping across America, made its way to the Sunshine State.

The line of severe storms wreaked havoc across Central Florida, Thursday.

Residents had reported a possible tornado that touched down in the Tampa Bay area.

Aerials showed severe damage left on people’s backyards.

Fences were seen littering people’s yards as well as swing sets and other belongings.

The strong winds ripped the roof off of a 7-Eleven in the Town of Spring Hill, which is north of Tampa.

Some residents also reported massive oak trees that were dangerously close to falling onto their homes.

Police escorted students out of a local preschool after a tree fell on their building.

Widespread outages were also reported across the area.

According to experts, the wicked weather is part of a cold front that’s bringing heavy rain to the Tampa Bay area as it moves across the state.

Authorities have yet to confirm a tornado has in fact touched down.

No injuries were reported.

