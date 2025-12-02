PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Port St. Lucie Police sergeant was rushed to the hospital after being shot by a man with an assault rifle.

Detectives said officers were called to a home located along the 11000 block of SW Lake Park Drive following reports of a disturbance, Monday afternoon.

Upon arrival, they encountered the armed man, and there was an exchange of gunfire.

Port St. Lucie Police Sgt. Erik LeVasseur was shot in the face and taken to a local hospital. His condition remains unclear as of early Tuesday night.

Officials say LeVasseur is a 27-year veteran of the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

The armed subject was shot and killed by officers.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

