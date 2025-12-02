PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Port St. Lucie Police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot by a man with an assault rifle.

Detectives say officers were called to a home located in the 11000 block of SW Lake Park Drive on Monday afternoon to reports of a disturbance.

Upon arrival, they encountered the armed man and there was an exchange of gunfire.

Sgt. Erik LeVasseur was shot in the face and taken to a local hospital. His condition remains unclear as of late Monday night.

Officials say LeVasseur is a 27-year veteran of the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

The armed subject was shot and killed by officers.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.