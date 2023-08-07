WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida couple say they’re lucky to be alive after they were trapped in a fiery crash near West Palm Beach.

Video captured the victims’ mangled Kia Soul, crumpled like paper and burnt to a crisp, but somehow still standing.

The wreckage is the end result of the July 29 crash that almost took the lives of Port St. Lucie residents Chris and Alex Redderson.

“It’s the last thing on my mind to be in an accident,” said Alex.

The Reddersons were headed to the airport when Chris was forced to swerve out of the left lane to avoid colliding with another car.

His Kia ended up spinning out, crashing into the median and catching fire.

“It happened really fast, and all I kept thinking was, ‘I hope she has her seat belt on,’ because the reality is, when I felt us lose control of the car, I knew we were going to hit something,” said Chris.

“I remember all the air bags going off and all the smoke in the car. My husband screaming for me, ‘Alex, are you OK? Alex, are you alive? Alex, Alex,'” said Alex. “He couldn’t see me. My suitcase from my travels had come up between us.”

A week later, they remain at the hospital, Chris suffered injuries to his back, knee, hip and shoulder.

Alex suffered a shattered ankle. Her spleen and parts of her intestine and colon were removed.

“It was the scariest 24, 48 hours ever. We didn’t see each other until Sunday afternoon,” said Alex.

The couple said it’s a miracle they’re still alive.

“I didn’t see it, I didn’t the light. I thought this was it for me, I’m not going to lie,” said Alex.

“To be here, a week later, with her and on the mend, I’m just so- I’m just overly grateful,” said Chris.

But the Reddersons said they owe their lives to the good Samaritans who pulled them to safety before the car caught fire.

“They saved our lives. We would’ve died right then and there in that car, because we weren’t walking or going anywhere,” said Chris.

“They jeopardized their own lives, and they stopped for us. Who does that?” said Alex.

The kindness of strangers has led to a second chance at life for this couple. Now, they’re just looking for their heroes.

“I just want them to know that they saved our lives, and they should be honored, and we are so thankful for them. We really are,” said Alex.

The couple also expressed their immense gratitude to the doctors and nurses who are treating them.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.