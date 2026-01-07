LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida (WESH) — The Boathouse restaurant in Disney Springs is being sued after a customer choked to death on a piece of steak, according to court records.

According to the complaint, Kevin Duncan, a Marion County resident, was eating at the restaurant in June 2025 when he began choking on his steak.

The lawsuit filed in October 2025 against Boathouse Restaurants LLC is seeking damages in excess of $50,000, alleging that staff negligence, including a delay in calling emergency services, led to Duncan’s death.

While family and friends attempted the Heimlich maneuver, the lawsuit claims that restaurant staff “did not promptly call 911; instead, staff initially contacted security, causing a delay in summoning emergency medical services.”

The family is seeking a jury trial and demanding judgment for damages, including medical and funeral expenses, loss of support and services, mental pain and suffering of survivors, and net accumulations of the estate.

The lawsuit was moved to the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida after initially being filed in Orange County circuit court.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.