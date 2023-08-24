ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - People in Central Florida are dealing with a monkey mystery. The incident happened outside a fast food restaurant, and soon after, the monkey was spotted all over town.

“Corner of my eye, and I’m like, ‘This cannot be possible,’ and I’m like, I’m telling everybody, like, ‘Listen, there’s a monkey. A monkey,'” said Kim Bialobos, a Popeyes employee.

One shift manager at an Orlando area Popeyes was working at the drive through window when something peculiar caught her eye.

A cheeky monkey was cruising around the area then finally hopped over a fence that separated the restaurant from a wooded area.

“He’s a smart monkey cause he stopped right here, and like, he looked over at the traffic, and he knew not to go that way,” Bialobos said.

“It’s not every day you hear about a monkey on the loose,” said Orange City Police Department Lt. Sherif El-Shami.

According to police, they started getting calls about the monkey on Friday. A half dozen or more sightings were also reported in different parts of the city.

Apparently, the elusive creature is trying to make a monkey out of them.

“It’s just, we would send someone out to that area, no luck,” El-Shami said. “We can’t find it, and it just kept going on several days, throughout the several days.”

Those who have seen the monkey said it’s pretty big.

“He looked very well groomed,” Bialobos said. “He was very maintained. He looked healthy. You know, he didn’t look like a wild monkey.”

“It could be dangerous, and we don’t know that,” El-Shami said. “So not to get near it, not to feed it.”

Police said no one has claimed they lost a pet.

The nearest zoo and animal sanctuaries haven’t notified police they’re missing an animal.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are reminding people to always report wildlife sightings that they come across.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.