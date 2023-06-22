PASCO COUNTY, Fla (WSVN) — Crews came to the rescue of a pet in Pasco County after his owner caught him horsing around in the family pool.

Pet horses Moe and Huey were playing in their yard when Moe thought it might be a good idea to attempt to leap over the pool.

He ended up all wet, and the firefighters arrived to lift him out.

Moe’s owner, Cindy Buckel, called the pool rescue a first and hopefully a last.

“You’re a survivor. Yes, and now I know I can add that to my list of equine stuff, water rescue,” she said as she spoke to her pet.

Buckel later said Moe’s leap would’ve likely gotten a “10” from judges if it was a diving contest.

