LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) – Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for a 22-year-old woman who threw a tantrum at a McDonald’s.

The incident took place at 2606 US 92 East at around 5:34 p.m, Thursday.

Tianis Jones became enraged when her order at the drive-thru was taking too long. That’s when she stormed into the McDonald’s and started to complain at the front counter.

Jones became impatient and started to become violent by hitting a small plastic sign in the direction of the employees. She then started to throw several bottles, and at one point walked behind the counter to throw cups at the employees.

A relative tried to calm Jones down.

Employees at the eatery told Jones multiple times to leave.

Ignoring the commands of the employees, Jones then called 911 on her cell phone and told the operator, “I’m five-months pregnant, these people don’t know how to run a [expletive] McDonald’s!”

The entire incident lasted roughly 10 minutes before her relative and another woman convinced her to leave.

Before leaving the McDonald’s, Jones lifted up her shirt and exposed her belly at the employees and began twerking at them.

“I don’t know why this woman got as angry as she was, but as the saying goes, ‘She’s a few fries short of a Happy Meal,'” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “Her actions were outrageous, especially for a place where small children often visit, and she caused about $100 in damages since the items she threw on the floor can’t be used for customers. She better not complain about the food we serve her at the county jail.”

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Jones with charges for burglary with assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Jones, you are urged to call the PCSO at 863-298-6200 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

