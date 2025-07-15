POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) –A Polk County fifth grader opened a lemonade stand to save up for a gaming console and to his surprise, he sold out on his first day of business and it’s all thanks to some unexpected customers.

Jude wanted to save up for a Nintendo Switch, so he decided to get to work and set up his own stand.

Amazingly enough, Sheriff’s Deputies with Polk County responded to his block and lined the street—ordering all of his lemonade.

Jude is out again this week to raise the remaining cash.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.