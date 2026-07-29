ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Orlando pursued and captured a wild bird in Orlando.

The bird, a wild emu, was on the loose, leading officers to respond and track down the animal “before the coffee even had the chance to kick in.”

However, everyone involved was safe, and police said that pursuing giant birds was not part of their police academy curriculum.

It is unclear where the emu was from or how the bird escaped.

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