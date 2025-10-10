CAPE CORAL, Florida (WBBH) — Cape Coral police confiscated 139 illegal slot machines and $176,000 from two arcades, sparking community reactions and highlighting legal loopholes.

Cape Coral police seized 139 illegal slot machines and $176,000 from the Pirate Treasure Arcade and another location on Southeast 47th Street last night, marking a significant crackdown on illegal gambling operations in the area.

Gulf Coast News was there Wednesday night as police were inside this arcade. We saw slot machines loaded on two moving trucks.

Joe Hooper, owner of Fat Boys Pizza and Subs, said the scene was intense.

“They were there in what I would call full force,” Hooper said. “It looked like an armored vehicle, ski masks, some weapons, and had people outside lined up in front of the building, talking to some of the customers that were out there.”

“I’m angry, very angry,” said Takus Ryks, a Cape Coral resident and gambler. “We are retired people. We are being deprived of having a good time.”

Ryks said he doesn’t always win at these arcades, though.

“I do say sometimes, hey, boy, this Coca-Cola cost me $400,” Ryks said. “You know what I mean?”

Attorney Kevin Jursinski, who specializes in gaming and gambling, explained the allure of these machines.

“Conceptually, slot machines are interesting, fascinating and fun to play,” Jursinski said.

He also said there are financial incentives.

“There’s a lot of money to be made running an arcade with these games,” he said.

Cape Coral police removed machines from six other arcades in the city back in August.

Jursinski said the problem is that the punishment is a misdemeanor, not a felony.

“It’s a lucrative, minimal penalty for doing it,” he said. “You’ve got ready, willing and able participants.”

Cape Coral police emphasized that owning and operating these casinos is illegal and stated that additional charges are expected as they continue to examine evidence.

