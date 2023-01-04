ASTATULA, Fla. (WSVN) — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for Jonathan Torres who was last seen in the area of 13800 block of Kansas Avenue in Astatula.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, light blue pants and white Nike slides.

Torres has a light-colored birthmark on his right cheek.

He may be traveling in a 2009 white Chevrolet Malibu with Florida tag number Y144ZT.

Anyone with any information on Torres’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Astatula Police Department at 352-343-2101.

