HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Homestead

According to authorities, Normayia Mayfield was last seen in the 500 Block of 6th Street, early Friday morning.

Mayfield stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and has brown eyes, and black and blonde short hair. She was last seen wearing a green romper, black-and-red checkered pants, and a pink leopard print head covering.

Mayfield’s family told detectives that she experiences mental illness.

Officials urge anyone with information on Mayfield’s whereabouts to contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

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