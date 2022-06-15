(WSVN) - The Boynton Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy in Boynton Beach.

Yvens Clervoir was last seen in the area of the 400 block of Northeast 11th Ave., Sunday.

He was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, black pants and black and white Vans shoes. He might have been traveling on his bicycle.

Clervoir stands a 5 feet, 3 inches, weighs 110 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

According to police, Clervoir is known to frequent Northeast 11th Ave., Northeast Sixth Avenue, Northeast 10th Ave., N. Railroad Northeast 13th Ave., canal near Palmetto Green Park, and C-16 canal bank 561 E. Ridge Circle, underneath semi-trucks near 900 N. Railroad Ave.

If you have any information on Clervoir’s whereabouts, you are urged to call Boynton PD.

