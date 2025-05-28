KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with a double stabbing that occurred in Key West, authorities said.

Key West Police officers responded to 800 Simonton St. on Wednesday afternoon, where two victims were found with stab wounds.

Both victims are being flown to trauma centers for treatment. Their conditions have not been released.

Police said the suspect, identified as Kentrell Freeman, remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities are urging anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

Due to the ongoing investigation, portions of Simonton, Petronia and Olivia streets are currently closed.

