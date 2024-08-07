FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) —Police are searching for a man accused of stealing items from an adult store in Southwest Florida.

It happened Sunday night in Fort Myers when surveillance video captured the moment a man threw a brick into the glass door of the adult store called Tender Nights.

He was also seen cutting wires outside, however, he neglected to cut the wires for the cameras, which would ultimately record his every move putting him on officers’ radar.

The man pranced into the store and took a $300 sex doll. He would return to the store three different times bringing along a hot pink duffle bag to carry his illegally claimed items.

The next time he returned he headed right for the male enhancement pills, thought about leaving, then turned back around for more X-rated items.

The crook was caught on camera for the final time around 2:30 a.m., galloping across the parking lot with his stolen goods.

When the store owner arrived the next morning she saw the front door shattered and quickly called 911. Deputies arrived just as fast to see if they could track down the bandit, however, they came up empty-handed.

According to police, the man changed his clothes every time he went in and out of the store. Police are still searching for the suspect.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.