CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WSVN) — A woman in Southwest Florida was saved from sinking into murky waters after she drove her car into a canal. An officer jumped into action, saving the woman’s life.

Neighbors said the woman called her boyfriend on Snapchat, and then he called police. Officers were then able to track her location on GPS.

“They sprung into action. There’s no other way to put it: they sprung into action,” said Marty Linenko, a neighbor.

Linenko and neighbor Mel Strausburg were up early, Wednesday morning.

“This little guy right here was our alarm. I mean, he hears everything, and he was barking like crazy,” Strausburg said.

That’s because this was happening in their backyard.

“Try the back window, try the back window,” said a Cape Coral Police officer on bodycam footage. “Come here, try and get out.”

“You can hear her just crying and screaming hysterically,” Strausburg said.

“Grab her, grab her. I got her, I got her,” an officer said.

It took 45 seconds from the time officer Kwesi Johnson got out of his car to the young woman being brought to land.

“Female is out of the vehicle. Is there anybody else in the car?” Johnson said.

“No,” replied the woman. “There’s nobody else in the car but me. It’s just me.”

You can hear the exhaustion and perhaps shock.

“My car,” said the woman.

“It’s just a car,” Johnson said.

A car that can be replaced, a life cannot.

“It was an absolute horrible morning or evening for her, whichever way you look at it,” Linenko said. “I can’t say enough about the Cape Coral Police Department, especially officer Johnson. If they don’t ask to jump in the water at 3 a.m. to rescue somebody, but if that’s part of the job, that’s [part of the job].”

Officer Johnson was sworn in as a Cape Coral Police Department in 2021.

