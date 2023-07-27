DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – Police have released an artist rendering of the woman whose remains were found inside three suitcases in Delray Beach.

According to Delray Beach Police, officers made the grim discovery — a suitcase containing human remains — near the 1000 block of Palm Trail in Delray Beach, Friday.

Hours later, two more suitcases were found in nearby locations about a mile south along the Intracoastal Waterway.

The suitcase contained the human remains of the same victim after a medical examiner conducted an autopsy.

Investigators said the woman is between 35 and 55 years old, stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and has light brown hair and tattooed eyes.

Police said she was wearing a floral tank top made by a Brazilian brand, with a black undershirt and black mid-thigh shorts.

Detectives said she was dumped in the water between July 17 and July 20.

Officials are asking residents who live in the area of Linton Boulevard and the north end of the city along the Intracoastal to review their surveillance video and identify anything out of the ordinary.

Delray Beach Police urge anyone who recognizes the woman’s picture or possible leads to come forward and call Detective Liberta at 561-243-7874.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.