(WSVN) - A fire in a warehouse left many people burned and panicked.

Workers tried to escape the flames as items meant for celebration caused destruction as calls for help came from inside a burning warehouse near Orlando.

Police released the call between a dispatcher and a worker inside when they made the 911 call.

“We had an explosion in our warehouse, and we have multiple people injured,” said the warehouse worker on the call. “Yeah, and there’s lots of smoke. Possibly fire. We need emergency services here as soon as possible, please.”

Four people are dead as a result of the fire and at least one other woman burned over half her body.

Fire filled the storage unit a week ago where the company, Magic in the Sky, stored its fireworks.

Witnesses told dispatchers about their injured coworkers who said they felt pain everywhere.

Another witness who drove by the warehouse described what she saw.

“So I was passing by and it’s just like the building exploded,” said the witness. “Like you could see like all the fire just like coming down like it was just like a bunch of fireworks.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the company that held those fireworks are investigating the cause.

