Police: plane crashes behind home in Boynton Beach gated community

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A plane has crashed behind a home in a Boynton Beach gated community, officials said.

According to the Boynton Beach Police Department, the plane went down in the trees behind the Dos Lagos residence located at 56 Vista Del Rio, at around 1:30 p.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene, where pieces of a small plane are scattered behind the pool belonging to the home, and a white tarp is covering parts of the plane.

The small plane is believed to be a Grumman American AA-5, according to preliminary information provided by the Federal Aviation Administration.

It is unknown if there are any injuries or fatalities.

No further details behind the crash have been revealed at this time.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.