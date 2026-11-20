TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Tampa Police officer helped a man in need after seeing him seemingly struggling outside of a Walmart.

Bodycam video captured the interaction on Sunday.

“I saw you got some open stuff. I wanted to see if you at least wanted to clean it up, like these little ones on your arms and stuff like that,” said the officer.

“If they wanna help me, I’m down to listen,” said the man.

“Yeah, brother. That’s what we’re for,” said the officer.

After offering the man medical attention, the officer went a step further, buying him clothes and other essentials.

The man thanked the officer for the unexpected act of kindness.

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