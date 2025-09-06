LAKE WALES, Fla. (WSVN) — A police officer and his K-9 were hurt after they went after a fleeing driver in Polk County.

Lake Wakes Police pulled over the motorist, who was going 30 miles over the speed limit near Legoland, on Sunday.

Surveillance video shared by the police department showed the driver’s white BMW sedan pulling into a Chevron station, followed by the police cruiser.

Officials said that the man was driving without a license and attempted to get away.

“He’s going to run,” an officer can be heard saying over camera footage.

When the driver made his escape, the officer and his K-9, Bolo, were taken down, being dragged and run over by the car.

Luckily, the officer and K-9 were able to walk away with just a few bruises and scratches.

“You all right?” an officer is heard saying on bodycam video.

“Yeah,” said the injured officer.

“Where are you hurt?” said the other officer.

“Everywhere,” said the injured officer.

Did he run you over?” said the other officer.

“Yeah,” said the injured officer.

A “be on the lookout” was then issued for the BMW after Bolo was hurt. Officeers spotter their wanted driver a short time later.

“Show your hands! Put your hands behind your head now!” an officer is heard screaming in bodycam vide of the shirtless suspect lying on his stomach in a grassy area.

Investigators said the driover tried to get away a second time but got hurt trying to scale a barbed wire fence. He was handcuffed moments later.

The driver faces a list of charges, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and injuring a police K-9.

