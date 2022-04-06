BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have detained possible suspects in connection to what they described as a shooting investigation at the Town Center at Boca Raton that has sent one person to the hospital.

In a tweet posted at around 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Boca Raton Police confirmed officers have responded to the shopping center, located at 6000 Glades Road.

The South Florida SunSentinel reported customers and workers at the mall took to social media to post pictures and video. Some said they are sheltering in place.

However, investigators said, there is no active shooter at the moment, and in a tweet sent just after 7:45 p.m., they said, “It is not necessary to shelter in place. There is no active threat.”

Police said paramedics have transported the victim to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police officers remain at the scene while they continue to investigate.

