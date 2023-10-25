PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. (WSVN) — An act of bravery unfolded in Port Saint Lucie on Tuesday, with police officers and a good Samaritan leaping into an alligator-infested pond to rescue an 81-year-old man trapped in his sinking car.

Officers had to break a window to access the elderly man, whose vehicle was filling with water.

Thanks to their actions, the man is safe and unharmed, expressing his deep gratitude for their assistance.

