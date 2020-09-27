Police: Florida woman stabs boyfriend, hit by truck and dies

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say a woman stabbed her boyfriend on an interstate highway, and then was killed when she ran in front of a tractor-trailer truck early Saturday.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reports the 30-year-old woman and her 27-year-old boyfriend got into an argument and pulled over along Interstate 4.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the woman broke a bottle and struck the man as they were on the shoulder of the highway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman then ran into the path of a truck driven by a 50-year-old Dundee man.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver did not sustain any injuries in the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.