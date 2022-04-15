(WSVN) - A Florida teen is placed in the back of a cop car after police say he was speeding at 112 MPH on 95 in Brevard County.

Florida highway patrol says 19-year-old Angelo Donnelly is the man who was driving before he was stopped and arrested.

When asked for his motive, Donnelly told officials it was to impress his girlfriend.

“We were on our way to Cocoa and I was acting a fool,” said Donnelly.

A state trooper clocking his speed at over 100 MPH, then having to go over 125 MPH to catch up to him.

Donnelly’s car was towed and he was arrested for misdemeanor reckless driving.

