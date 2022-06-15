(WSVN) - The Boynton Beach Police Department located a missing 12-year-old boy.

Yvens Clervoir was last seen in the area of the 400 block of Northeast 11th Avenue, Sunday.

He was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, black pants and black and white Vans shoes. He might have been traveling on his bicycle.

Clervoir stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.