TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Police in Central Florida said they have found the remains of an elderly woman after she went missing, leading them to arrest a man in connection with the theft of the victim’s SUV.

Officers with Titusville Police on Thursday spoke to the press about the disturbing discovery earlier this week.

“We have confirmation that the remains found on March 4th, 2025, have been positively identified as Jesse Kirk of Titusville,” said Titusville Police Cmdr. Tyler Wright.

It’s news no one wanted to hear after 72-year-old Jesse Kirk didn’t show for a morning walk with a friend on Monday.

The next day, police said, her remains were discovered along with her burned SUV.

Detectives took 35-year-old David Barber, an ex-boyfriend of one of Kirk’s nieces, into custody.

“That investigation turned highly suspicious when a niece of Ms. Kirk arrived on scene and recognized a red Honda SUV that she recognized belonging to David Barber,” said Wright.

Investigators said Kirk’s Lincoln SUV was seen moving around the city Monday night and Tuesday.

“The witness on scene identified him with the entering and exiting [in the] overnight hours into Ms. Kirk’s vehicle,” said Titusville Police Detective Sgt. Bryan Nelson

Kirk was reported missing around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

About an hour later, Orange County firefighters responded to what turned out to be Kirk’s SUV burning roughly 20 miles from her condominium.

A witness also told police Barber was seen walking away from the fire.

“From the location of the vehicle fire, he was on foot. However, he could have been picked up by someone or anyone at this point,” said Nelson.

Investigators said Barber was spotted around the condo around noon on Tuesday. He was charged with prowling, but police also noticed something else.

“He had injuries consistent with high heat and burns and several scratches,” said Nelson.

At around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a call about human remains seen near Haulover Canal. They were formally identified as Kirk on Thursday.

“Our goal has been and will continue to be to bring justice and closure to Ms. Kirk’s family during this incredibly difficult time,” said Nelson.

Barber remains in custody, charged with taking Kirk’s SUV. He is currently not charged with her disappearance or death.

