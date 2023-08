ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - A drug discovery was made in the Florida Keys.

According to police, anglers ended up catching cocaine.

The drug bricks were found floating in the ocean early Monday morning near Islamorada.

The discovery was reported to Marine Patrol.

U.S. Border Patrol is now in custody of the drugs.

