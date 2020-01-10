Police detain armed suspected Iranian national on bridge near Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Palm Beach Police have detained a man, believed to be an Iranian national, after he was found with several weapons on a bridge a few miles north of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious person on the Flagler Memorial Bridge, about three miles north of Mar-a-Lago, Friday afternoon.

Officials said the man had a machete, a pickax and several knives in his possession. He also had $22,000 in cash.

Police have since learned the man has vehicle at Palm Beach International airport.

Detectives said the man does know have a known address, as they continue to investigate.

