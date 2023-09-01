BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspicious person caused campus concern in Boca Raton.

Police at Florida Atlantic University alerted its students about 47-year-old Carlos Alberto Montero, who was seen wandering around campus passing out flyers that promote tutoring services.

Montero, a former Miami-Dade high school teacher, was arrested last October and was charged with sexual assault and obscene communication to seduce or solicit a child.

According to authorities, Montero is currently out on bond.

