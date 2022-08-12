(WSVN) - A Naples man was arrested after, police said, he was responsible for beating his 5-month-old puppy to death.

On Thursday, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Investigations Alliance arrested 23-year-old Robert William Garon.

Garon was charged with cruelty to animals, causing cruel death, pain or suffering.

According to police, Garon beat to death his Goldendoodle named Buzz Lightyear in late July.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk praised detectives for acting swiftly in their investigation to bring about the arrest.

“This is one of the worst cases of animal abuse we’ve seen,” Rambosk said. “No animal should ever have to suffer such a death.”

On August 2, CCSO began their investigation after being contacted by Collier County Domestic Animal Services about a suspected case of abuse involving a puppy.

According to the investigation, on July 29, Garon and his girlfriend brought the puppy to the Emergency Pet Hospital. The couple was not able to provide the hospital staff with an explanation for the puppy’s injuries.

The puppy lived with the couple.

The puppy was found wet, disoriented, and unable to breathe normally. It was also unable to stand or pick its head up.

A veterinarian examination revealed possible head trauma as well as bruising to the right ear, mouth and muscle damage throughout the body.

The puppy received treatment, but died at the hospital from its injuries.

Later that evening, a witness contacted the hospital and told staff they heard Garon beating the puppy.

Based on the allegations of abuse, staff contacted DSA, which then would report the information to CCSO.

A necropsy was performed on the puppy by veterinarian Dr. John Morton.

The necropsy report revealed the death “was caused by non-accidental, blunt force trauma to the head and body with secondary internal hemorrhage. I believe he suffered significantly from his injuries before death.”

Through the investigation, detectives determined that Garon had inflicted the injuries.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.