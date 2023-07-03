LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A brazen thief targeted a home in Lake Worth Beach on June 28, making off with 69 birds valued at over $10,000. The entire incident was captured on the homeowner’s security camera.

The suspect, initially caught on camera at 8:35 am, was described as wearing a hat, a blue sweatshirt, jeans, and a large fixed blade knife on his right hip. Despite his disguise, the footage provided crucial evidence that led to his identification.

According to police, the suspect returned to the scene around 9:35 am, this time donning a camo jacket. It remains unclear whether he had any intention of stealing more birds or if he had other motives for revisiting the premises.

Investigators said the suspect dumped evidence in trash cans, which led them right to Damian Ramallo, who is now being charged with grand theft and was held on a $3,000 bond.

Courtesy Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

