(WSVN) - A Florida airport employee was arrested after an investigation was launched due to items being stolen from traveler’s luggage at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport.

The suspect, 19-year-old Giovanni De Luca of Mary Esther, faces two counts of grand theft.

De Luca was an airline subcontractor.

The thefts began in July when a traveler reported her luggage, which contained items worth more than $1,600, never arrived at her destination. Her luggage was reported as lost/stolen.

According to the traveler, an Apple Airtag was in her suitcase and showed the area of Kathy Court in Mary Esther as being the last active location.

In a second instance that occurred on Tuesday, another traveler reported that more than $15,000 in jewelry and other items were taken from his luggage.

On Wednesday, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators made consensual contact with De Luca at his home on Kathy Court and were able to recover the items that were reported missing on Tuesday.

De Luca also admitted to going through the first victim’s suitcase and removing the Apple Airtag. That victim’s items have not been recovered.

“This arrest is an example of excellent teamwork by our Airport Security Unit, our Investigators, and the Airport to find the person responsible for these thefts and make sure he is held responsible,” said Sheriff Eric Aden.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.