Police arrest armed Iranian national in park near Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Palm Beach Police have arrested a man, believed to be an Iranian national, after he was found with several weapons near a bridge a few miles north of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious person near the Flagler Memorial Bridge, about three miles north of Mar-a-Lago, Friday afternoon.

Officials said the man had a machete, a pickax and several knives in his possession. He also had $22,000 in cash.

Officers apprehended the subject in a park just off the bridge and took him away in handcuffs.

Police have also seized man’s car at Palm Beach International Airport.

It remains unclear why the subject had the weapons or so much cash on him.

Detectives said the man does not have a known address, as they continue to investigate.

