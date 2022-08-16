A woman from Pinellas County was arrested for contacting police at least 12,000 times.

According to FOX13 Tampa Bay, officials tried everything to get her stop calling, but calls still came through.

The repeat caller, 51-year-old Carla Jefferson, has been arrested twice for the non-stop, harassing phone calls.

She was first arrested at the end of June and was picked up again last Monday.

According to officials, Jefferson constantly held up the lines.

“She doesn’t call to ask for any police services. She calls to harass, to cuss and just degrade the call takers,” said Spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez. “This is not just somebody who’s called police a few times or, you know, abusing the system a little bit. This is someone who is this is just way beyond, we have not had anyone who crossed the line like this.”

Over the last eight months, officials said that Jefferson has called them at least 12,512 times, which accounted for about 10% all the calls that came into the department’s non-emergency number.

Last month, court documents revealed that Jefferson called 512 times over 24 hours.

“We’re kind of at a situation now where her calls are interfering with our ability to respond to regular residents who need police response,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez also said that Jefferson is not seeking any services.

The department has even dispatched their mental health team as well as officers to try and intervene.

“Police officers in person, on the phone, legal letters, everything you can imagine to try to get her to stop. And it persisted. So we had to file the charges,” Fernandez said.

Jefferson faces three misdemeanor charges for making harassing phone calls and misuse of the 911 system.

